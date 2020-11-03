Katie Price’convinced’ she is pregnant

Katie Price is”convinced” she is pregnant.

Katie Price

The 42-year old celebrity was on vacation with her boyfriend Carl Woods at the Maldives and now she’s hopeful she’s pregnant with her child after three months of familiarity with her spouse.

A source told The Sun:”After nearly 3 months in the Maldives she is convinced she is pregnant – they have had a very romantic vacation and have not managed to keep their hands off each other. They have had the best time and have enjoyed every second jointly – Katie can not wait to choose the test to determine whether she is likely to be a mommy. She has been so relaxed and happy at the Maldives and expects that the stress-free surroundings has aided her to fall ill ”

Katie has made no secret of wanting children with Carl.

An insider said:”Katie’s very excited and was telling everybody she and Carl will devote the entire vacation’making babies’. Nobody would be amazed if she returned with her baby. She is taking folic acid also can be about a’fertility diet’ using a great deal of vitamins and greens. They are moving really quickly, but as Katie saysshe’s not getting any younger.”

Whilst Katie’s adviser added:”Katie has a vacation scheduled, both Carl and Katie have left their fantasies on beginning a family very apparent.

“And who knowsthe tropical atmosphere is ideal for much desired R&R. Katie is on a well balanced diet plan with opening a family in your mind.”