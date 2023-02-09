Katie vs Tom: ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Season Premiere Explodes with Breakup Drama!

Tom’s taking responsibility for anything will be a chilly day in hell. “I’ll be long dead before that,” Katie Maloney remarked of her ex-husband during the season 10 debut on Wednesday.

Katie Maloney was open about her love for ex-husband Tom Schwartz in the Vanderpump Rules season 10 premiere.

Though the two stated that they were trying to be amicable following their March 2022 split, Katie, 36, wasn’t the only one who was upset with Schwartz — he was also chastised for hanging out with costar Lala Kent’s ex-fiancé Randall Emmett after Lala specifically told her friends not to associate with him.

“I don’t need people like that around me,” Lala said at Tom Tom to Katie and Ariana Madix.

“I think I just don’t get what Randall brings to the friendship,” Ariana, 37, remarked, as Katie, 36, responded playfully, “Pickle ball.”

“I don’t want you in my circle if I hear that people are going and speaking with that individual,” Lala informed her co-stars.

Lala and Emmett’s Fight for Custody of Their Daughter Ocean

Lala stated in a confessional that she gathered her pals on costar Scheana Shay’s rooftop and ordered them not to interact with Emmett as they prepared to fight for custody of their daughter Ocean.

“And then I find out he goes to play “Pickle Ball” with [Emmett], so I send him a message. “I have a lot to lose,” Lala said as her emails with Schwartz flashed across the screen, criticizing his betrayal and warning him that he “couldn’t even get on your own wife’s team.”

“You’re a liability when you do anything that impacts my baby when I’m in a custody fight,” Lala told the group of Schwartz, 40.

“I believe he’s like, ‘I don’t really get the complete story,’ and I’m like, ‘Well, she made it pretty plain,’ and he’s like, ‘I’m going to touch the burner,'” Katie added.

“The day Tom accepts responsibility for anything will be a chilly day in hell,” Katie confessed of Schwartz. “I’ll be dead long before that.”

Katie and Schwartz’s Highs and Lows

The program also highlighted Katie and Schwartz’s highs and lows throughout their stay on the show before they were shown addressing their relationship’s breakdown.

“I feel like my whole universe, everything I know just sort of dissolved in that instant,” Schwartz said of Katie’s divorce request last winter.

“She put it all out for me, and it made perfect sense,” he said in his confessional. “I probably can’t give you the specifics because I was so upset that I wasn’t really listening, but I also don’t want to ask her again since one of the reasons she broke up with me is that I’m not a good listener.”

“Long story short, I didn’t know how to make her happy,” he continued.

“We’ve had a lot of troubles,” Katie said in her own confessional. He’s never made me a priority.”

While they are no longer husband and wife, they have maintained their relationship. Katie and Schwartz managed to split custody of their two dogs and addressed their dating life post-divorce in Wednesday’s debut.

After hearing Katie’s response, Schwartz instantly regretted asking if she’d been on any dates.

“I appreciate my connection with Tom and want to keep it, but there’s one rule: don’t hook up with anyone in the buddy circle,” Katie explained.

As fans are aware, Schwartz will violate that rule this season when he initiates a relationship with costar Raquel Leviss, as shown in the season 10 teaser.

Katie revealed her current relationship status to PEOPLE during the Vanderpump Rules season 10 launch event on Tuesday.

“We’re not best friends, we’re not super close, but we’re looking for that kind of sweet spot,” she explained. “Because we have dogs and a lot of affection for each other, and I just feel like he’s still such a large part of my life, and not having him in my life just seems so strange.”

However, the duo has established a little more “distance” after declaring that they will stay best friends. “I believe that having that little bit of space between us is definitely the healthiest thing. So I believe we’re on the verge of discovering it right now,” she continued.

Vanderpump Rules airs on Bravo on Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET.