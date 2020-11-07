Katie Holmes Poses for Sexy’Vogue Australia’ Cover Shoot, Talks About Life Throughout the Pandemic

Katie Holmes is starring the cover of Vogue Australia’s November 2020 difficulty and that she posed for an extremely hot photo shoot for your matter!

Rather than being interviewed for the cover story, the 41-year old celebrity wrote an article about the”philosophical truths which she found during the international shutdown and of discovering new beginnings” Unless you have ignored our site for the last few months, then you understand that she started relationship NYC-based chef Emilio Vitolo Jr.

Below are a few highlights in the article:

Being in New York at October 2020:”The town is emerging as a complete due to the fortitude and hard work of many. There’s a sense of authentic connectedness among strangers. The subway is not as active as it had been but we still find each other more clearly today. We consider one another in admiration for having endured the pandemic mentallyemotionally and physically.”

About the adventures that filled her trip of this pandemic:”Through that timeI revisited novels that I appreciate. Hobbies like sewing, writing and painting became fresh hallmarks of gratification and having had some time in the home to simply be. To hear. To endure a minute in time with no pressure of outcomes and rather enjoy the organic rhythms of mom and daughter has been the most prized present. I liked the opportunity to escape films. In this period of doubt, recalling to be positive and creative was something I’ve attempted to maintain the forefront of my thoughts. During this adventure the through-line for me personally was a heightened sense of every moment and actually taking it appreciating it. Watching my family from Ohio later weeks of FaceTime calls felt just like Christmas morning. My mother’s eyes were brighter, so my daddy’s hands even more powerful and our sanity considerably tighter. Taking the time at Washington Square Park with a friend whose small kid was shooting his first steps brought me back to when his child started to walk. I felt nostalgic and also in awe of their ability of the continuation of existence.”

On her hopes 2021 and past :”The entire world has changed and taken to a new form and I think we’ve become better individuals. Not having regular, the revelation of truths which lie just beneath the face, the struggle of moving forward despite dread, and also the willingness to be more open to that which our brand new universe is going to function, are realities which have joined us .”

For more from Katie, see Vogue.com.au and receive the problem on newsstands on November 16.