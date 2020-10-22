Katie Holmes & Emilio Vitolo Select Up Food To Proceed Before visiting House in NYC

Katie Holmes is masked up while coming back in her house in nyc on Wednesday night (October 21).

The 41-year old celebrity and boy friend Emilio Vitolo were spotted holding a couple bags with food inside them since they headed back to her spot after a day out together.

Katie and Emilio were all dressed for their own friendships, so long trousers and interrogate tops to stay warm out of the warmer weather.

PHOTOS: Check out the most recent pics of all Katie Holmes

Earlier in the week and throughout the weekend, Emilio and Katie were seen on a set of Citibikes and enjoying their time together.

Only a week, Katie and Emilio were spotted out loving some intimate dinner dates with each other, too.

10+ photos interior of Katie Holmes and Emilio Vitolo together with bags of food…