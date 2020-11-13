Kathryn Newton Recalls Accidentally Ruining Priceless Chanel Suit

Kathryn Newton is here to remind us that celebs aren’t like us.

The Freaky celebrity revealed she cut a classic Chanel lawsuit before she understood this, uh, it is really a priceless museum bit. Can not relate, although it does seem like something we would do.

She dished about the light-hearted second when talking with InStyle on Friday, Nov. 13. Kathryn said she had been in Vancouver shooting Supernatural and discovered”that this wonderful antique store” full of Yves Saint Laurent, Chrome Hearts and Chanel bits.

“It had been so inexpensive,” she explained. “I do not buy things complete cost –I am not this person. I buy available, so I will antique store and find those bits and now I’ve got this remarkable collection. I’ve got these lawsuits from Chanel 1994–2 black ones. You have seen the image of the style models in the panoramic [sets], using their beautiful long legs. I’ve, for example, four of these matches.”