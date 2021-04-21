Kathryn Dennis Moves in With Boyfriend Chleb Ravenell

Disgraced former Southern Charm star Thomas Ravenel has full custody of his children with Kathryn Dennis.

Their custody battle ended in a major loss for Kathryn.

But she has just moved into a new home with her boyfriend, Chleb Ravenell.

Kathryn is showing off the new digs … including a photo with her kids.

Kathryn took to Instagram to show off her new home that she shares with her boyfriend.

The space is devoid of color and was initially devoid of furniture, but that’s how new homes work.

“So we got our first place together!” Kathryn announced.

She continued her caption: “Let @thehomeedit and peel and stick projects begin!”

Kathryn also shared a photo of herself with her children, Kensie and Saint, in the home.

We’re sure that they were mostly just happy to see their mom.

Fans first realized that Kathryn and Chleb were probably dating last July.

The two were spotted together and looked extremely cozy.

They were a group of friends on a trip, but Kathryn and Chleb looked, shall we say, extra friendly.

It wasn’t long before their relationship became a little more official.

Chleb very conspicuously (almost) shares a last name with Kathryn’s infamous baby daddy.

Sadly, the story behind why many Black families and white families in the south share last names stems from slavery.

Yes, the Ravenel family — the ones with one L in their names — have benefitted from generational white wealth for centuries.

It is incredibly awkward and generally unusual for two men to date a woman when one man’s ancestors “owned” the other’s.

But the show’s title, Southern Charm, has always been a little tongue in cheek. Sometimes, it’s a grim joke.

Kathryn’s photo with her kids confused some fans who had heard that she had lost custody.

Those fans didn’t hear wrong; it’s true.

But she does still have supervised weekend visits with the kids.

This is likely when the photo of them at the new place was snapped.

In fact, under the previous custody arrangement, Kathryn could never have moved in with Chleb without approval.

Now that she no longer has any share of custody of the kids, this is possible .. it’s bittersweet, to say the least.

As we reported in extensive detail, Thomas and Kathryn waged a custody war.

They’ve done this more than once since the two (finally) broke up.

They have each accused the other of being unworthy parents and generally total drug fiends.

They both do have legal histories involving drugs, though Thomas more infamously so.

This time, however, Thomas apparently had Kathryn followed by private investigators.

And according to his allegations in court, Kathryn was neglectful of her kids, allowing them to be in danger.

Thomas also accused Kathryn of causing their son, Saint, to have fetal alcohol syndrome.

(For the record, previous court testimony accused Thomas of supplying her with wine while she was pregnant)

All of this combined with alleged recent reckless placement of cocaine near her kids, he argued, made her unfit.

Because aspects of the court record were sealed, we do not know what finally swayed the court.

However, they sided with Thomas, who has full custody of both kids.

It is difficult to imagine the accused rapist, who plead guilty to assaulting their former nanny, as the more suitable parent.

