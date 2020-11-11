Kate Winslet Reacts To Breaking Tom Cruise’s Underwater Filming Record

Kate Winslet broke a huge record earlier this month.

While filming for Avatar 2, it was revealed that the 45-year-old actress held her breath for a record seven minutes and 14 seconds underwater.

This beats Tom Cruise‘s record of six minutes, which he did back in 2011 while filming Mission: Impossible — Rogue Nation.

“It’s so funny because I don’t really read reviews or media things. I’m not on Instagram, like I’m just completely disconnected from that part of my life,” Kate revealed in a recent interview. “So all of this week and the week before, I’ve had people coming up to me at work saying, ‘Oh my God, like seven minutes and 14 seconds? Like, what?!’ And I’m going, ‘What? Hang on, wait a minute. How do you know that?’”

She added that she is very proud of just how long she spent underwater for the movie.

“It was brilliant and I was very proud of myself and I’ll probably never be able to do it again,” Kate said. “That came at the end of four weeks worth of quite intense training and it was in the dive tank, it was in the training tank. But I loved it.”

She continued that the added skill is “one of the things I love about the job. We’re very, very lucky as actors that often we have to learn a whole new skill.”

View this post on Instagram Wanted to share this photo of Kate Winslet after reading her interview in The Hollywood Reporter: “I had to learn how to free-dive to play that role in Avatar, and that was just incredible. My longest breath hold was seven minutes and 14 seconds, like crazy, crazy stuff.” She stops herself, afraid that she’s given away too much on the top-secret project. “Oh no, actually, I can’t. Yeah, I play a water person. I am a water person,” is all she will offer, instead shifting to praise of Cameron.” A post shared by Jon Landau (@jonplandau) on Oct 26, 2020 at 9:44am PDT

