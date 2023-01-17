Does Kate Hudson Have a Soulmate After Past Relationship Hustles?

After being friends for 15 years, Kate Hudson and Danny Fujikawa realized that they were more than just friends. In 2018, they had their first child together. In 2021, they got engaged. The couple went public for the first time in May 2017. They met through his stepsisters, who are friends with Hudson, and then went on a date.

“He makes me feel beautiful all day long, even when we fight,” the founder of Fabletics told PEOPLE. “I still feel loved. I feel safe and secure because of how much he cares about his family.”The actress and musician from “Almost Famous” had a daughter, Rani Rose, on October 2, 2018. Kate Hudson and her boyfriend have a snow day. Danny Fujikawa and his Daughter Rani

Fujikawa said of Hudson soon after Rani was born, “I’ve seen her do things I could never do myself, and I’m very proud of her.” “I’m amazed by some of the things she can do when she puts her mind to it,” Fujikawa asked Hudson to marry him in September 2021, after they had been going out for almost five years.

So, who is Hudson going to marry? Here is everything you need to know about Danny Fujikawa and his relationship with Kate Hudson.

Who Is Danny Fujikawa?

Fujikawa is named after his grandfather, Ron Fujikawa. Sara and Erin Foster are Danny’s “stepsisters” because his late father, who was also named Ron Fujikawa, dated Rebecca Foster for the last 10 years of his life. Rebecca is the mother of Erin and Sara. She used to be married to their dad, David Foster. Katharine McPhee is David’s fifth wife, and they are now married. (Got it all?)

Erin and Sara were very happy to hear that Hudson and Fujikawa were getting married. Erin wrote in response to Hudson’s post about his proposal, “Finally, we’re sisters!!” In the meantime, Sara said, “Whoa. It’s a done deal. Not going to lie, been a hard secret to keep. I might have told a few people by accident.”

Kate’s Relationship History

From 2000 to 2007, Hudson was married to Robinson, who was the lead singer and co-founder of the rock band Black Crowes. She was also engaged to the lead singer of the band Muse, Matt Bellamy, and they were together from 2010 to 2014.

In 2003, Hudson told PEOPLE that there was a lot of drama at the beginning of her marriage to Robinson. “When we first met, we were so shaky,” she said. “We were so in love and passionate, and then we would just hate each other and throw things at each other, and then we would go to Paris for a week.” The marriage didn’t last long because it was built on bad ground, but the breakup was friendly.

Hudson told Harper’s Bazaar, “It’s very, very hard to get a divorce. And for both Chris and me, Ryder was and is the most important thing. And a happy baby means happy parents. I love Chris a lot because of this. He was my first really big love. I was with Chris for seven years. When I met him, I was 20. Every day, we still talk. I still find him funny. And Ryder agrees.”

Hudson hasn’t said much about her breakup with Bellamy, but in 2015, she told Allure, “It hurts when relationships end… If I got along well with Matt, we would still be together. We both had different ideas about how we wanted to live our lives, so we decided to move on. But that doesn’t mean we can’t rebuild something that would be good for the kids.”

Kate Hudson Kids

The guitarist and the star of “Something Borrowed” had their first child, Rani Rose, on October 2, 2018. Hudson also has a son with her ex-husband, Chris Robinson, and a son with her ex-partner, Matt Bellamy, named Bingham Hawn Bellamy. The blended family spends a lot of time together and is often shown on Hudson’s Instagram account.

Kate Hudson Cuts Boyfriend Danny Fujikawa’s Long Ponytail: ‘It Was Time’ “My love, simply put, you are the most brilliant father We all love you so much,” Hudson wrote in the caption of a 2021 Father’s Day tribute to Fujikawa.

Fujikawa and Hudson took Rani and Bingham to Disneyland in September 2022 to help Rani celebrate her 4th birthday. In a cute picture, the kids, their parents, and Minnie Mouse all smile in front of a huge Mickey Mouse pumpkin.

On November 7, 2022, Hudson posted a slideshow of pictures of her proud parents having a good time on a family trip to the desert. Hudson wrote on the photos, which showed Fujikawa, Rani, and friends relaxing and eating, “Take me to the dezzzz #familyrandr.”

Hudson told Byrdie in a December interview that she and Fujikawa might have more children.

“I’ve had kids my whole adult life,” she told the news source. “I have a 4-year-old and a college-aged child. I still don’t know if I’m done or not. I don’t know the answer to that question yet.”