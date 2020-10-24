Kate Beckinsale & Goody Grace Broke Up!

It appears another quarantine love has bitten the dust! )

Kate Beckinsale‘s newest relationship with a sexy young rising star has come to a screeching stop after only a few brief months, at least judging from some social networking hints.

The 47-year old has allegedly unfollowed boyfriend Goody Grace on Instagram — and also fully scrubbed him away from her accounts! Damn!

However, the Canadian rapper has not publicly proceeded on just yet! He follows his ex, and has a birthday movie tribute into Beckinsale on his accounts, although tellingly the remarks are switched off:

Oh, and talking of shifting, ” The Sun is reporting Goody has moved back into his native Canada after quarantining for many months at the Underworld celebrity’s El Lay real estate.

Kate and Goody were seen enjoying a stroll through Brentwood back in April. On the other hand, the prior couple had seemingly been collectively beneath the radar for a couple of months prior to that! A source told Folks from the spring:

“Kate likes his company. She discovers him really old, creative and smart. He amuses her with songs, they all cook and watch films. She believes he is the best quarantine boyfriend. She’s been dating since the start of the year. They’ve got fun and Kate appears happy. His age isn’t a problem for her. It is only a number.”

Age might be a couple, however, it appears to be one which things to Kate — because she’s been dating younger men for the last few years.

In 2017, Kate outdated comic Matt Rife, that had been only 21 in the moment. The following year she obsolete 30-year old British comedian Jack Whitehall. The Serendipity celebrity was romantically connected to Pete Davidson upwards before April 2019 in what many believed to be a rally relationship later he also called it quits fiancée Ariana Grande.

Those huge age gaps within her latest connections have certainly turned a few heads, as well as riled up several social networking consumers, where she happily reunite.

As we already mentioned, only after she went public with her most recent beau one Instagram user composed:

“Attempt to see whether your fresh tom boy would stick”

Responding about the now-deleted article, Kate answered:

“Try and see whether you’re able to spell rather than only goon yourself straight from the gate”

no word yet on why the love came to a conclusion, but it is definitely not for lack humor on Kate’s portion!

