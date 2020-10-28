Karisma Kapoor says it is always good to use Kareena Kapoor Khan

Karisma Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan is currently 1 sister duo of all Bollywood whom the crowd likes to love. Now we snapped that the duo since they shot to get a job collectively at Kareena’s house. Karisma and Kareena were spotted in the balcony of the latter’s house. Afterwards Karisma chose to Instagram to devote a post using Kareena sharing with a BTS boomerang at which Kareena is viewed getting her own hair and make-up completed, whilst Karisma is standing .

The two divas have been in white T-shirts along with Kareena’s baby bulge is clearly noticed. Bebo looked adorable at the article using Karisma, who uttered the article also,”Working together with an sis always the ideal.”

Pay attention to the article below…&# 2 13;