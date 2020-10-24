Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Birthday Wish to Malaika Arora Is All Items Fabulous And Fun

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Malaika Arora are best buddies and that’s not any news. Anybody who follows Bollywood closely understands that both have been inseparable and Malaika’s sister’s Amrita Arora Ladakh was Kareena’s closest friend for many years now and that is the way she came near Malaika too. Now on Malaika’s birthday, Kareena chose to Instagram to want that hottie from her woman gang a awesome moment.

Kareena published a gorgeous clicked with Malaika and captioned it stating,”Happy birthday darling Malla… May we continue loving our foods and also our girlie nights together while still twinning within our t-shirts eternally. I wish you plenty of fermented bread, a small drop of gin, also ofcourse… plenty of yoga asanas for your diva herself. Love you lots @malaikaaroraofficial.” How amazing is that?