Kareena Kapoor Khan, Varun Dhawan, Ishaan Khatter and Much More Respond to Joe Biden’s Success

Joe Biden Is Now the new President of America.

The whole planet was hooked on this counting of votes which were on because the last couple of days but today the verdict is finally out. Kamala Harris on the other hand has come to be the first ever girl Vice President of America making this season’s election much more particular. A great deal of celebs took to societal media to respond to the win and we have lined them up to you personally.

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Varun Dhawan, Ishaan Khatter, Sussanne Khan, Abhay Deol, Riteish Deshmukh, Kajal Aggarwal, Anubhav Sinha, Nimrat Kaur were one of the celebrities who responded to the election outcomes. Take a look at their articles under…

‘JOE’ jeeta wohi sikandar #USAelection2020 https://t.co/D1Iv40X9t6

— Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) November 7, 2020

— Anubhav Sinha (@anubhavsinha) November 8, 2020

Congratulations to @KamalaHarris for getting the first female and first South Asian Vice President pick. Such a motivation.

— Kajal Aggarwal (@MsKajalAggarwal) November 7, 2020