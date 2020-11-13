Kareena Kapoor Khan Talks About Her Strategies for Diwali this Year

Considering that the raging coronavirus pandemic, we clearly will not be visiting grand Bollywood Diwali celebrations this past season. But, though it’s a silent Diwali, it does not make it any more special. Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan and Taimur Ali Khan intend on celebrating Diwali from the hustle and bustle of Mumbai at Dharamsala.

The performer revealed through a meeting with a major daily that because Saif is now at Dharamsala shooting his forthcoming job Bhoot Police, she has decided to join him along with Taimur. She explained,”Saif is shooting Dharamshala for a movie, and I have not ever been there, therefore Taimur and I shall join him . We’re in fact looking forward to putting out. It’ll be good to go to the hills and spend some time at the open air and sun. It has been a year in which we all needed to maintain home for a lengthy run. So, visiting Dharamshala and being there for a couple days will probably be excellent. We intend to keep it rather quiet and invest as much time at the open as we could. It is definitely not going to become a large Diwali, and I’m quite happy with this, and I’d rather have it modest this season,” she explained.

Kareena Kapoor Khan, who’s pregnant with her second kid, will probably be seen Laal Singh Chaddha and Aamir Khan.