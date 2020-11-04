Kareena Kapoor Khan slays at a fashionable floor length gown because she measures out

Kareena Kapoor Khan appears trendy in the easiest of attires and that is what happens whenever you’ve got a character to encourage the great looks. The celebrity is pregnant for the next time and like she struck the net along with her pregnancy seems the very first time she had been pregnant, so the next time does not appear any different.

Kareena was stepping from everything from matches to pant-suits, midis and don’t, acing maternity style like an expert. Nowadays, the diva stepped out at a white dress with gray print on it, looking lovely as ever. She put back her hair into a pony tail and then chosen for a slick pair of shades to finish the appearance. Kareena waved in the paparazzi hoping to capture a glimpse of her since she made her way to her house. Scroll through for the latest photos.