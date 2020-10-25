Kareena Kapoor Khan shares a film as she loves mirchi ka aacharr

Lady Kareena Kapoor Khan is now anticipating a brand new chapter in her life as she is place to welcome parenthood once more. The actress is now wrapping her up work obligations until she takes off some time. Kareena lately returned to Mumbai along with her loved ones after finishing the fire at Laal Singh Chaddha.

Yesterday, Kareena chose to social websites and shared with a story of the way she’s fulfilled her meals craving. The celebrity acquired any mirchi ka aacharr from her friend and shared with an image of exactly the same together with thanking the individual. In her article, Kareena wrote,”Thank you my entire family kuppy for the Aacharr.” Have a peek at the article below.

On the job front, Kareena Kapoor Khan will reunite with Aamir Khan on display in Laal Singh Chaddha. Both also have had two successful collaborations previously using 3 Idiots and Talaash.