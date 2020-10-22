Entertainment

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan and Taimur Ali Khan Seen in Mumbai

October 23, 2020
Kareena Kapoor Khan who recently wrapped up the shooting of Laal Singh Chaddha and returned to Mumbai is Currently taking a Rest for a Few days.

She’s now pregnant with her second kid. We snapped the diva because she stepped out from town.

Snapped round the time have been Saif Ali Khan and Taimur Ali Khan. While Kareena had been clicked becoming from her trip to put in her home, Saif was seen that there also, while Taimur had been clicked since he came at another vehicle. Take a look at their newest images below.

