Kareena Kapoor Khan measures out for a night walk

Using the nation entering the stage of unlock, Kareena Kapoor Khan resumed perform at full swing. She recently finished her shooting Laal Singh Chaddha Alongside Aamir Khan. But she has continued with her job and is seen almost every day in town.

Now, Kareena has been snapped close to her Bandra house because she stepped out for a wander. From the images, Kareena is viewed sporting a fairly pink and pink checkered dress with gold flats. The celebrity made a decision to tie up her hair in a bun and wore a mask.

Have a peek at the images below.