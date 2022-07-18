Kardashian followers applaud Kourtney for making fun of herself in a new TikTok video after she responded to critiques of her PDA.

The Hulu star has been having a good time despite the rising criticism from fans. Kourtney shared a TikTok video over the weekend ridiculing lifestyle brands and their owners, including herself. The video’s text states, “People who believe a lifestyle brand is a legitimate business.”

According to the tape, Kourtney says: “This is so revolting. Guilty.” “Pushing the boundaries since day 1,” she captioned the video. In the comments, fans laughed alongside Kourtney, with one writing, “Poosh isn’t a fad, it’s a lifestyle.” “It’s just a fact of life,” said another.

“This is the most iconic thing I’ve ever seen,” a third fan said. While fans applaud Kourtney’s TikTok presence, some are concerned about her daughter Penelope’s use of the network. The reality star’s 10-year-old daughter danced and washed a car while music played in the background in a TikTok video with cousin North West.

Their video began with Penelope exiting a garage. She mouthed the lyrics to Ellie Goulding’s smash hit “Lights.” North then enters the picture, holding a bucket of water North began playing with the hose and spraying water into the air while her friend applied more soap. “Car wash,” the caption said.

Fans Turn Off

While the video was intended to be harmless fun, viewers were outraged by it. Fans claimed the tiny child mirrored stances seen on “older folks looking rather attractively.”

“This event gave me a whole new perspective on youngsters on the internet and how harmful it might be,” one critic said. “I hope Kourtney would just be hyper-aware and very cautious about it,” said another.

A third example: “North’s father has stated multiple times that he does not want her on TikTok, so I believe it is inappropriate. So Kourtney shouldn’t include her. I couldn’t care less what they were doing.”

“Penelope’s too young to be on social media,” wrote a fourth. Kourtney has received a lot of flak recently, notably for her PDA with husband Travis Barker.

Attaching It

The TV personality recently responded to a fan who made fun of her and her husband Travis’ frequent PDA. The couple is frequently accused of exaggerating their feelings for one another.

Their love is so well-known that one admirer mocked it with a homemade greeting card, which Kourtney shared on her Instagram stories.

“Here’s to another year of excessive PDA,” reads the card, which appears to be a DIY homage to a famous snapshot of the two in the throes of a passionate moment. “Here’s to 100 more years of this,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum wrote with a picture of the product.

The celebrities have faced months of outrage for their sexual posts and over-the-top adoration for one another. Kourtney supported the couple in May when she shared an article from her lifestyle website Poosh on affection in relationships. She captioned a photo of herself kissing Travis while sitting on his lap, “Let’s talk about PDA as self-care.”

