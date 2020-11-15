Entertainment

Karan Johar, Ananya Panday, Manish Malhotra and much more celebrate Diwali collectively

November 16, 2020
1 Min Read
B-town has a number of the very lavish Diwali parties each year. Grand parties, vibrant parties and glamorous picture ops… Diwali is just nothing short of a enormous occasion in Bollywood. However, this season includes non-refundable parties and little family gathering because the pandemic remains across the entire world.  But after social distancing standards and handling to come along for a little gathering, a couple actors came together for Bunty Sachdeva’s Diwali celebration. Karan Johar, Manish Malhotra, Ananya, Chunky and Bhavna Panday seen Bunty Sachdeva’s house for party. Also linking were Mehereen along with Gurfateh Pirzada and Sohail Khan together with is wife in those homely festivities. 

