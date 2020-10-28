Kanye WestWe Do Not Want Black History Month!!

The stone continue coming from Kanye West’s three-hour meeting with an Joe Rogan tradition — also Ye believes Black background isn’t needed.

“Many Black men and women, we do not understand [where they come from]. We all think we came out of slaves. We do not understand our bloodline and we are awarded Black History Month, and we all consider that like it is some present to us. No, it is a programming for us. Racism does not finish until we reach a stage where we stop needing to set the term’Black’ in front of it as it is like we are placing the rim just a bit lower for me personally,” he explained.

“We should not need to have a particular box, a particular month. What they reveal about Black History Month is us getting discounted, informs us that people were all slaves,” he continued prior to comparing the month into adultery.

“Imagine if we’d, Understand When I Cheated on You Month? Understand When You Found the Text Messages? How can this make you feel? This makes you feel lethargic and defeated”

Can he have a purpose?