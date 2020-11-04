Kanye West Votes For 1st Time Ever

It appears like they’re in order for Kanye West. The rapper recently shared which Tuesday, November 3rd, is that the very first time he has ever voted in a presidential election. Kanye West took to Twitter to discuss his fascinating information about votes for the very first time. In addition, he said he is voting for themself.

He explained,

“God is so superior Now I’m voting for the very first time in my lifetime to the President of the USA, and it is for someone that I really trust…me.”

Kanye West presidential effort is definitely a fascinating one. As previously mentioned, Kanye West was under fire Wisconsin after titles such as’Micky Mouse’,’Kanye West’ andalso,’Bernie Sanders’ were recorded one of the signatures that he filed because of his ballot nomination papers. According to the complaint filed in Wisconsin,

Click To buy Your Tickets Click To buy Your Tickets

“Many signatories signed the nomination papers with clearly bogus titles. It’s not possible to confirm whether a person who supplies a fake title is the elector who’s qualified to sign up a candidate’s nomination papers. Thus, these signatures have to be stricken.”

But, attorneys for Kanye West reacted and stated,

“A complainant can’t merely raise a problem, with minimal if any signs, and also shift the weight on the candidate to show validity–that is exactly what Complainant tries to achieve here. Therefore, and suspected challenges, with minimal or no supporting evidence, ought to be disregarded.”

They included,

“People of color have been marginalized in this nation. In trying to eliminate Kanye West in the ballot and silence the voices of individuals who signed to put himthe Complainants are ongoing this marginalization because Mr. West’s viewpoints and views on topics don’t conform to theirs and people of their party that they represent.”

Which are the ideas about Kanye West voting for your very first time? Tell us in the comments.