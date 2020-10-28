Kanye West Says He’s Building A New ‘City Of The Future’ In Haiti

Rapper and hopeful politician, Kanye West took a trip to Haiti last month (September) and from the looks of things, it was a combination of both business and pleasure.

During a recent lengthy conversation with Joe Rogan, Kanye West stated the president of Haiti, Jovenel Moïse, gave him an island, and now the “Jesus Walks” rapper took to his Instagram to make “clear” what his intentions are.

Kanye West recently sat down with @joerogan for a 3-hour conversation. Together, the pair discussed everything from why Kanye decided to run for president, his recent trip to Haiti, president Jovenel Moise giving him & his business partners an island to develop, and more. pic.twitter.com/2g3vvgNbgr

— Lunionsuite ?? (@LunionSuite) October 26, 2020

He wrote,

“Just to be CLEAR: WE ARE IN ENGAGED WITH HAITI’s GOVERNMENT to make a transformational INVESTMENT to bring JOBS, DEVELOPMENT, HELP SUPPORT LOCAL FARMERS and FISHERMEN and Build a new <<CITY OF THE FUTURE>> in a very beautiful country.”

Video footage captured of parts of his trip show Kanye and Haiti’s president meeting, but details are unknown of the exact proposals they discussed pertaining to Kanye’s engagement with the Caribbean country.

Haiti is the poorest country in the Western Hemisphere, and Kanye West seemingly plans to donate time, effort and resources to the people to build a better future. He has been known to be charitable to many causes including those in his hometown of Chicago, IL.

In March, the rapper donated to the Dream Center in Los Angeles and We Women Empowered in Chicago to help those in need amid the rising cases of coronavirus. According to reports, the music mogul had given an undisclosed amount to each charity in efforts to provide meals to children, families, and the elderly affected by the outbreak.

As for Haiti, it has not been confirmed that Kanye has been gifted with an island but time will tell what comes of the “City of the Future”.

What do you think the potential city would look like? Share your thoughts with us.