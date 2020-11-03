Kanye West says he is voting for the first time ever – for himself

Kanye West has revealed he is voting in the US presidential election for the first time, and will cast his own name in the ballot.

The rapper, who is running to be the next president against incumbent Donald Trump and Trump’s Democratic rival Joe Biden, confirmed on Twitter today (November 2) that he will exercise his right to vote for the first time.

“God is so good. Today I am voting for the first time in my life for the President of the United States, and it’s for someone I truly trust…me,” he wrote.

God is so good 😊 Today I am voting for the first time in my life for the President of the United States, and it’s for someone I truly trust…me. 🇺🇸 🕊

— ye (@kanyewest) November 3, 2020

West’s only chance of taking office in the White House in 2020 is if he is voted in by a substantial write-in campaign after he was removed from the ballot in several states.

Despite facing an uphill battle in his bid to become POTUS, however, West has continued with his campaign by posting various videos and messages in which he’s set out his vision for America’s future. Earlier today (November 3) he vowed to “cure homelessness and hunger” if elected as America’s 46th president.

Last week (October 30) he took out a two-page advert in the New York Times in which he looked to a “better America”.

“Dear Future, I still believe in you,” he wrote in the open letter. “We still believe in you.” In his imagined future, the rapper added “we will H.E.A.L.” and “hold everyone accountable to love”.

The rapper also shared a campaign video captioned “We will heal”, which was made up of clips from his recent Joe Rogan interview. “There couldn’t be a better time to put a visionary in the captain’s chair,” he told the host. “I believe that my calling is to be the leader of the free world.”

Other musicians have engaged with the election. Lady Gaga performed at Joe Biden‘s final campaign rally in Pennsylvania last night (November 2), while Tracy Chapman made a rare TV appearance last night, in which she changed the lyrics of her hit, ‘Talkin’ ‘Bout a Revolution’ to: “Talkin’ ’bout a revolution/ Go vote“.