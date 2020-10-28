Kanye West Says He is Construction A New’City Of The Future’ In Haiti

Kanye West Says He is Constructing A New’City Of The Future’ At Haiti

Rapper and optimistic fighter, Kanye West chose a visit to Haiti last month (September) and by the looks of things, it had been a combo of both pleasure and business.

During a recent protracted talk with Joe Rogan, Kanye West said the president of Haiti,” Jovenel Moïse, gave him a islandand the”Jesus Walks” rapper occurred for his Instagram to create”clear” exactly what his intentions really are.

Kanye West recently sat down with @joerogan to get a 3-hour dialog. Together, the group spoke everything from Kanye made a decision to run for presidenthis latest visit to Haiti, president Jovenel Moise devoting his or his company associates an island to grow, and much more. pic.twitter.com/2g3vvgNbgr

— Lunionsuite ?? (@LunionSuite) October 26, 2020

He composed,

“Only to become CLEAR: WE ARE IN ENGAGED WITH HAITI’s GOVERNMENT to earn a transformational INVESTMENT to deliver JOBS, DEVELOPMENT, HELP SUPPORT LOCAL FARMERS and FISHERMEN and Construct a fresh <in a really beautiful state.”

Video footage caught in portions of his excursion series Kanye along with Haiti’s president assembly, but specifics are unknown about the specific proposals they talked regarding Kanye’s involvement with the Caribbean nation.

Haiti is the poorest nation in the Western Hemisphere, also Kanye West apparently plans to contribute time, energy and resources into the individuals to construct a better future. He’s been proven to be more charitable to a lot of causes such as the ones in his hometown Chicago, IL.

Back in Marchthe rapper given to the Dream Center in Los Angeles and ” We Girls Empowered in Chicago to assist those needing amid the increasing instances of coronavirus. Based on reports, the music mogul had awarded an undisclosed sum to every charity in attempts to supply meals to families, children, and the elderly affected by the epidemic.

As for Haiti, it hasn’t yet been verified that Kanye was gifted with a island although time will tell what includes this”City of the Future”.

What would you believe the possible city could look like? Share your ideas together.