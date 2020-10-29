Kanye West Responds To Jennifer Aniston Telling People To Not Vote For Him

Kanye West has reacted to Hollywood celebrity Jennifer Aniston telling folks to not vote .

“There is people who say :’Well, music is much larger, or more powerful, than celebrities or politics are more powerful,'” he told Joe Rogan through a recent meeting. “I thought it like when I had been a warrior of a 100,000-individual civilization, but I was also a priest, a sailor, then we went into war and I said’I am gont man this boat that’s 1000 individuals on it since God is calling me to accept this place ‘”

Kanye has confessed himself that he understands he can’t win the upcoming election. Many believe he is working to siphon votes against Joe Biden and assist Trump get reelected.

“This entire issue is not about one individual or one issue,” Aniston said earlier that month. “It is all about the future of the nation and of this entire world. Vote for equal individual rights, for love, and for decency. PS — It is not amusing to vote Kanye. I really don’t know how else to express it. Please be accountable.”