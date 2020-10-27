Kanye West: I Think Your Calling Is To Be The Leader Of The Free World

Kanye West sat for a meeting lately, at which he stated he thought his calling is to be the”leader of the free world”

“One thing that God placed in my heart back 2015. A couple of days ahead of the MTV awards, it struck me from the shower. When I thought it, I only started laughing , this delight came across my entire body, through my spirit. I felt that power, I believed that soul,” he advised Joe Rogan through a recent episode of the podcast.

“Once I watched Trump triumph, I had been like view, it is possible to win if you’re coming from out of political,” he continued.

“I feel my calling is still the leader of the free world. If it’s in Gods strategy that portion of my route is to function as governor [of California] then thats ok although my calling is still the leader of the free world”