Kanye West Honors His Late Mother’s Birthday on Instagram and Posts a Message About Gap!

Kanye “Ye” West has returned to Instagram nearly four months after deleting his profile after a 24-hour suspension and sharing an explanation of what he did on Tuesday, which would have been his late mother’s 73rd birthday.

On Thursday, the rapper posted a picture of Gap Inc. chairman and temporary CEO Bob Martin to Instagram along with an explanation of its significance. He claims that he spoke on the phone for a while with a few Gap Inc. officials on Tuesday and appeared to be in awe of their business savvy.

On the occasion of my mother’s birthday, I had the opportunity to participate in a Gap call with Bob Martin, Bob Fisher, and other corporate leaders for the first time, according to Kanye. “One of the most motivational speakers I’ve ever heard in business was Bob Martin. On the phone, he kept urging you to visit the stores.”

Donda, the mother of Kanye West, passed away in 2007 due to complications from plastic surgery and heart illness. She clocked in at 58 years old.

The “Heartless” rapper also spoke about his June 2020 cooperation with the back as well as its outcomes.

He stated, “I came to Gap to put good merchandise straight in stores. “Since I’ve been there, the Gap has experienced two of its largest sales days ever. Our one-time television commercial, which cost $80 each, helped us sell 14 million dollars worth of the ideal black hoodies. I joined Gap in order to always provide the public with high-quality goods. Bob, we must get together as soon as possible.”

For what it’s worth, according to a Monday Bloomberg report, Sonia Syngal was sacked by Gap Inc. after serving as the company’s CEO for almost three years. The outlet said in the same article that a partnership to develop Kanye West’s Yeezy line “failed to generate meaningful results.” After unveiling the project with much hoopla, according to Bloomberg, the clothes retailer’s officials have largely kept quiet about it.

After determining that Kanye had “violated its policies on hate speech, harassment and bullying.” Instagram’s parent company, Meta, suspended him from the social media site back in March.

