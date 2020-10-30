Kanye West Got Kim Kardashian A Hologram Of Her Late Father Robert Kardashian For Her Birthday! Magical Or Creepy??

What a special present!

Kim Kardashian West has been basking in the 40th birthday glow for days now — and catching criticism about it, too — but no private island getaway can match the gift Kanye West just put together for his wife!

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star was given an unforgettable moment when she was virtually reunited with her late father, Robert Kardashian Sr., in the form of an incredible three-dimensional hologram.

As you’ll recall, before Kim’s dad died back in 2003 from esophageal cancer, she had a close bond with him as a child growing up in Beverly Hills. To be able to watch him “return” in hologram form — same speech, same mannerisms, same everything — is truly eye-opening. We can’t even imagine how emotional it must have been for Kim herself, and for fellow children Kourtney, Khloé, and Rob.

The birthday girl shared video of the spot-on hologram, which speaks for nearly three minutes in total, on social media Thursday. Here is the clip from her Instagram page (below):

Wow!

That part with Kanye low-key throwing in a compliment for himself is… something… LOLz! In case you somehow glazed over it:

“You married the most, most, most, most, most, most genius man in the whole world, Kanye West. You are the most, most, most, most amazing mother to your four beautiful children, and they are perfect.”

It’s a sweet, heartwarming message for Kim on her milestone 40th birthday, but why does ‘Ye give himself more “most”s than his own wife?? Maybe we’re reading too much into it because apparently, the KarJenner fam was completely blown away when first seeing it. Insiders claim they watched it several times with all their guests, and then asked to have some alone time with it afterwards. No doubt, a very emotional night for all involved as Kim and her siblings remember and honor their beloved father.

According to TMZ, Yeezy spent hours in the studio over the last two months pouring over old home video footage from Kim’s childhood. He wanted to make sure the hologram had the right voice, mannerisms, and patterns of speech — and that it was telling the right stories, like that reference to the song being played in the car before school.

As you may know, Robert Sr. was a very influential person in Kim’s life — by all accounts a doting and kind father to her and her two younger sisters. A high-profile lawyer and business owner, the elder Armenian-American’s most public-facing moments came as a member of O.J. Simpson‘s legal defense team during the celeb’s murder trial in 1995. Now, Robert’s influence on Kim even after death is cited as the inspiration for her own transition into the legal realm.

What a world we live in to be able to create holograms like this! The technology, the ability to capture a person’s mannerisms, just… wow! And in a situation like this, where the Kardashians lost their dad when they were so much younger, it must have been super surreal to be able to relive his presence, even if only for a few moments!

What do y’all think about the gift idea, Perezcious readers?? Really magical or just plain creepy?

