Kanye West gifts Kim Kardashian West a hologram of her late father for her birthday

Kanye West has gifted Kim Kardashian West a hologram of her late father, lawyer Robert Kardashian, for her 40th birthday.

Sharing a video of the hologram on Twitter, Kardashian West described it as “the most thoughtful gift of a life time.”

“A special surprise from heaven. A hologram of my dad,” she wrote.

“It is so lifelike! We watched it over and over, filled with emotion.” Watch the video below:

For my birthday, Kanye got me the most thoughtful gift of a lifetime. A special surprise from heaven. A hologram of my dad. ✨🤍 It is so lifelike! We watched it over and over, filled with emotion. pic.twitter.com/jD6pHo17KC

— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) October 29, 2020

The video shows the hologram of Kardashian wishing Kim a happy 40th birthday, while later asking her to send his love to her siblings Kourtney, Khloe and Rob.

The hologram also says that, “You married the most, most, most, most genius man in the world — Kanye West.”

At another point, the hologram reminisces with Kardashian West about Barry Mann’s 1961 track ‘Who Put The Bomp’, a song they would often enjoy together in the car.

Outside of organising gifts, Kanye has been busy working on his presidential campaign during 2020, recently declaring himself as a “fearless leader” in a new video.

He also hit back at Jennifer Aniston after she said “it’s not funny” to vote for Kanye in the forthcoming election, to which he responded: “Friends wasn’t funny either.”

West recently spent three hours talking to Joe Rogan on the latter’s widely popular podcast, where he described his “symphony of ideas” and declared his love for the Star Wars prequel films.