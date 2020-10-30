Kanye West Gave Kim Kardashian A Truly Terrible Birthday Present | Stars

In honour of Kim Kardashian’s 40th birthday,” Kanye West gave her a present that is almost tough to believe. The rapper introduced his spouse having a life-like hologram of the father, Robert Kardashian.

Kim published movies of this hologram on her Twitter only seconds ago.

“I can not even explain exactly what this meant for me along with also my sisters, my brother, my mother and closest friends to experience collectively. Thank you a lot of Kanye with this particular memory that will endure for a life,” she captioned among both clips.

“Happy Birthday, Kimberly. You’re 40 and grown up. You look amazing, just as if you’re a small woman,” Robert states at the hologram. “I look on you and your brothers and brothers as well as the children daily. Occasionally I drop clues that I’m about like once you hear somebody make a huge peefee or any time you create a major peefee.”