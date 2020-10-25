Kanye West Explains Rationale For Deadly Bid:’I Think Your Calling Is To Be The Leader Of The Free World’

Kanye West Explains Rationale For Deadly Bid:’I Think My Calling Is The Leader Of The Free World’

Kanye West didn’t hold back in talking some contentious topics such as his presidential bid, his psychological health, faith, and the music business and much more through a 3 hour interview Joe Rogan. When asked about running to your 2020 presidential elections, Kanye revels he has experienced this notion considering 2015. He explained,

“One thing that God placed in my heart back 2015. A couple of days ahead of the MTV awards, it struck me from the shower. When I thought it, I only started laughing , this delight came across my entire body, through my spirit. I believed that electricity, I believed that soul.”

Kanye West clarified that a good deal of his colleagues and coworkers didn’t take him seriously if he told years ago that he would one day run for President. The 43-year-old rapper shared his own ideas of if Donald Trump has been chosen and became the president. Kanye stated,

“Once I watched Trump triumph, I had been like view, you’ll win if you’re coming from out of politics”

He proceeds to clarify his real motive for running for president. He clarifies,

“I feel that my calling is still the leader of the free world. When it’s in Gods strategy that portion of my course is to function as governor [of California] then thats alright but my calling is still the leader of the free world. “

In talking the audio business, Kanye stated,

“It is not a secure location. It is a dangerous location.”

He clarifies he is still’not in war with all the audio business’ but needs things to be fair. He explained,

I am not at war with all the audio market. I am simply saying we will need to innovate. As soon as I published my contractsI had ten contracts which kept putting me within a labyrinth and items we do not require. Prince could say we do not require the supply component. I am the sort of person where I am not attempting to get rid of anybody’s job. There is a sense both parties may be joyful. These deals could be flipped into a manner they’re just more reasonable.”

Watch the 3 hour interview under:

