Kanye West Cancels’Jimmy Kimmel’ Look Following Poor Election Performance

Kanye West was likely to combine Jimmy Kimmel this week on his own late night chat show following the election. )

But Jimmy verified that Kanye cancelled his appearance on this series.

“On Wednesday, the day following the election, we will be joined in studio by possibly another president of the USA, Kanye West would soon be with us” Jimmy initially mentioned, before adding,”Oh he forfeited? OK,” Kanye West has continued minutes ago”

He continued,”He won’t be here, but I will be here. Can I cancel also? We are going to attempt to have one of those other presidents to enter.”

Senator Cory Booker substituted Kanye since the guest that day.

Did Kanye‘s economy occur due to his bad effects from the 2020 Election? Discover how many people searched for him early yields.

Incidentally, were you aware Jimmy and Kanye possess a tumultuous history!?