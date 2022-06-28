Kanya West Before and After Photos : Show His Remarkable Transformation

Kanye West is a household name even if you don’t consider yourself a fan of hip-hop music. West, better known by his stage name “Ye,” has been making music since the early 2000s, and no matter what you think of him, you can’t deny the impact he has on hip hop. Hip-hop standards have been re-defined, generational hits have been released and he has even contributed his style to the fashion sector as his career has grown. It would be an understatement to suggest that the West has not had a significant impact on art, music, and culture as we know it.

The difficulties in his personal life and mental health have sometimes eclipsed West’s contributions to art. A number of people have expressed concern about West’s behavior, including his ex-wife Kim Kardashian, who is now his second-most-dangerous opponent behind her lover Pete Davidson. So, how did West come to where he is now, and what factors have influenced his rise and fall in the public eye? This is how Kanye West is changing.

contemplation of a life story

When Kanye West graduated from college, he immediately entered the music industry, where he became a producer. The early 2000s saw Kanye West collaborate with Jay-Z and others on some of the best rap albums ever made. In fact, according to Notorious Classics, West’s true goal was to become a rapper, and his life was completely transformed after he was involved in a horrific vehicle accident. During the early morning hours of October 23, 2002, West was driving home from the studio after a long night of recording. After falling asleep at the wheel, West collided head-on with another vehicle. West’s jaw was crushed in the crash, and he had to undergo reconstructive surgery and have his mouth wired shut. However, he was clearly unstoppable.

writing to Kim

A few days after the accident, rapper Consequence received a phone call from Kanye West. He told Complex that West had found his true calling. As revealed by Consequence to Complex, “He called me…rapping Through the Wire” verses. “‘What the f*** is wrong with you?’ I’m wondering. “What the f*** are you rapping about?” West had no intention of letting anything stand in his path.

When Kanye West’s career began to take off in the early 2000s, it was a turning point in his life. In 2007, his mother died suddenly just days after completing a routine treatment, which devastated his personal life. Donda West, Kanye West’s mother, had cosmetic surgery the day before she died, according to Harper’s Bazaar, and was able to leave the hospital less than six hours after having liposuction, a waist tuck, and a breast reduction performed. To ease any discomfort, she was given Vicodin and sent home.

As soon as Donda got back home, she began to feel ill, with a sore throat and chest ache, before collapsing in the evening. An accompanying buddy called 911, but Donda was already dead when the ambulance arrived. Her procedure may have contributed to her death from heart disease, according to the results of her autopsy. In any event, the surgery on Donda went off without a hitch according to Dr. Jan Adams, the doctor who performed the procedure.

