Kanye West Appears to Concede the 2020 Presidential Election

November 4, 2020
Kanye made it on the ballot as either an independent or third-party candidate in 12 states, Arkansas, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Utah, Tennessee, Kentucky, Louisiana and Vermont. 

Members of Kanye’s family, notably wife Kim Kardashian, never publicly endorsed him, however she did post a selfie confirming she cast her vote. 

Amid Kanye’s campaign and mental health struggles in July, a source told E! News, “He’s very passionate in everything he does, which Kim respects, but she doesn’t always agree with his actions… She knows that Kanye is very serious about running for president and she publicly supports him.”

Alice Jacob

Alice Jacob

Alice is the senior writer, responsible for Hollywood movies news at thenewspocket. She is also very passionate about the stars and always looking around to use them in an innovative way in daily life.

