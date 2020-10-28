Kanye West admits himself a”fearless leader” in fresh presidential campaign movie

Kanye West has discussed yet another presidential campaign movie before next week’s US election — it is possible to watch it under.

Captioned”We can cure”, the two-minute clip is included of several soundbites out of West’s recent interview on The Joe Rogan Expertise podcast.

The rapper describes at the onset of the movie he would lead America”without love, dignity [and] the duty to our nation” if he be chosen on November 3.

“There could not be a better time to place a visionary at the captain’s seat,” he adds. “I think that my calling is still the leader of the free world. This was something which God placed in my heart back 2015.”

We shall cure pic.twitter.com/pliy0PJQ9j

— ye (@kanyewest) October 28, 2020

West proceeds to explain himself as a”fearless leader”, explaining:”I moved from having assurance and arrogance to getting faith, and religion is the opposite of fear. And that generated this bold approach I have.”

The movie ends with the rapper’s”2020 eyesight” motto introduced over a black flag that is American.

It includes as West, that is thought to have spent 3million (#2. 27million) in his White House run a month, continues his bidding in resistance of Donald Trump and Joe Biden. It was recently reported that West had been polling at only 2 percent nationwide.

Kanye West in his very first campaign movie. CREDIT: Twitter/ / @KanyeWest

weekly he shared a campaign movie where a number of his supporters explained why they are voting for the celebrity to become another US president.

“Kanye West is your most appropriate for the American people,” a single voter stated. “With the assistance from God, he’ll reach his aim by winning 2020 presidential elections.”

West has hit at Jennifer Aniston following the Friends celebrity told her supporters”it is not funny” to vote next Tuesday.

“Wow that Rogan interview obtained em shook,” he composed a set of now-deleted tweets, including that”Friends was not funny .”