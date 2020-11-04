Kanye West Accepts His Loss In 2020 Presidential Election, Suggests He’s Running In 2024

It looks like Kanye West has accepted the fact that he won’t be the next president of the United States of America. On November 4th the ‘Champion’ rapper tweeted an image of himself in front of what appears to be a map indicating which states Joe Biden and Donald Trump has won so far in the presidential election. He captioned the photo

“KANYE 2024”

Kanye West announced on the 4th of July of this year that he was running for president and was able to become a candidate on the voting ballot in 12 states. According to polling reports, Kanye West received around 50,000 votes during the election.

As previously reported, this is the first time that Kanye West has voted in a presidential election. On November 3rd he tweeted,

“God is so good Today I am voting for the first time in my life for the President of the United States, and it’s for someone I truly trust…me.”

He also tweeted a video of himself submitting his vote and captioned it,

“The first vote of my life We are here to serve We pray for every servant leader in the world”

The first vote of my life We are here to serve We pray for every servant leader in the world ? pic.twitter.com/UWSrKslCt1

— ye (@kanyewest) November 3, 2020

What are your thoughts on Kanye West not winning the election? Let us know in the comments.