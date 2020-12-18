Kansas Deputy Sued for Excessive Drive, Ran About Black Person All through Chase

Play video material

A Black man, who’s a former law enforcement officer himself, is suing a Kansas deputy who ran him about with his patrol truck, and he believes this spectacular dashcam movie proves his civil rights had been violated.

Lionel Womack submitted the federal suit Thursday, claiming he was surrounded by 4 cop autos in the course of the August targeted visitors cease. Womack states he was so frightened by the variety of Kiowa County Sheriff’s deputies responding for a easy website traffic stop … he took off working into an open up discipline.

The dashcam footage reveals Deputy Jeremy Rodriguez offering chase in his patrol truck, and at some point driving correct in excess of Womack.

Womack, who was a law enforcement detective in Kansas Metropolis, promises he originally complied when he was pulled more than by one patrol auto … presenting a legitimate driver’s license, registration and evidence of insurance.

Womack says when 3 extra Sheriff’s Dept. autos arrived … he feared for his existence. He describes it as a “fight-or-flight” instant, and took off functioning into the area.

Womack’s suing Rodriguez for excessive power, proclaiming his civil rights have been violated when he bought strike by the truck. He claims he suffered major accidents to his again, pelvis, suitable knee, ankle and foot.

He and his attorney imagine Rodriguez must be criminally billed for the incident.