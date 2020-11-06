Kansas City Activist Claims Police Have Been Harassing Her, She Is Under NFAC Protection | National

Keiajah”KJ” Brooks, That Travelled viral Due to her Strong speech in a Kansas City Board of Police Commissioners meeting, Declared on Monday (November 2) she Is Currently under the Security of This Not F*****Gram Around Coalition after Undergoing harassment by Authorities.

KJ comprehensive on her Instagram and Twitter she has had several cases of harassment, such as getting repeated telephone calls from an unidentified amount. She says that a Kansas City Police Department car was occupying her flat complicated numerous times.

Last month, Brooks was commended by anti-police brutality activists to get a speech she left through which she told authorities they had been”pathetic” for getting”chosen earnings over people.”

Kansas City’s police chief, Richard Smith, has received criticism to the way his division has responded to protests before this season, especially for absence of transparency within cases of brutality.

Through a meeting with BuzzFeed News a week, KJ clarified she made a decision to talk at the board meeting.

“I understand a great deal of folks from the outside looking in may say,’Oh, she quit her job 15 moments of fame’ — however if you understand me, you would understand this is precisely what I have needed to do: profound, deliberate grassroots perform,” she explained.

Based on information in the Police Violence undertaking, Kansas City gets got the 10th maximum rate of police killings of almost any town in the USA.