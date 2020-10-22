Kangana Ranaut responds to being summoned from the Mumbai Police

Kangana Ranaut and sister Rangoli Chandel happen to be in the middle of turmoil for a little while now. The sisters were at the information for talking about the Sushant Singh Rajput situation and defaming Bollywood and then Kangana was at the information for comparing Mumbai into Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. The actor stated that she feels dangerous in Mumbai along with also her Mumbai office has been broken down from the BMC calling it prohibited. Amidst this continuous battle between the Shiv Sena and Kangana, an FIR has been registered against her last week which attracted her from sedition and spreading communal disharmony throughout her tweets. She and her sister are summoned from the Mumbai Police for exactly the exact same and will appear until the investigating officer on October 25 and 26.

Reacting to exactly the very same, Kangana Tweeted expression,”Obsessed penguin Sena… Pappupro of Maharashtra, bahut yaad aati hai k-k-k-k-k-Kangana, koi baat nahin jaldi aa jaungi…” Keep watching this area for updates on exactly the exact same.