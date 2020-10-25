Kangana Ranaut and Rangoli Chandel request a delay to look ahead of Mumbai Police

Kangana Ranaut and Rangoli Chandel happen to be at the eye of this storm for some time now. The sisters talked publicly about the Sushant Singh Rajput situation and throughout this period they had been convicted of tainting the picture of Bollywood by many insiders. Afterwards Kangana even known as Mumbai like Pakistan Occupied Kashmir because she believed she could not voice her opinion . But a casting director has lodged an FIR against the celebrity along with her sister to get tainting the picture of Bollywood and dispersing religious hatred. The celebrity and her husband were assumed to look prior to the Mumbai police on October 26 and October 27, however the duo has asked the Mumbai police to seem a little afterwards.

Advocate Rizwan Siddiqui told an information station,”My customers Kangana Ranaut along with Rangoli Chandel won’t be attending the Police Station on 26 & 27. I’ve responded to this summons and hunted time following November 15.” Keep watching this area for updates about the exact same.

