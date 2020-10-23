Kang, Song Discuss lead in LPGA Push On Championship

GREENSBORO, Ga. – Danielle Kang Directs the Rush to CME Globe as Well as in No. 5 on Earth, is the Most top-ranked Participant in the LPGA Push On Championship-Lake Reynolds Oconee.

She revealed why Thursday.

Kang taken a 7-under 65 to get a share of this first-round guide with Jennifer Song.

“I believe I understand the golf course slightly easier,” Kang said. “I’ve just played it technically so it is still quite fresh, but I only tried to focus on some speed drills onto the greens and also find out the sort of grass round here. I feel great about now.”

The occasion is the next tournament added into the program due to this COVID-19 pandemic that closed down women’s golf five weeks. Another”Push On” championship was in Toledo, Ohio, in late July and declared with the return. Kang won the event at Inverness and accompanied by a success another week at the LPGA Marathon Classic in Sylvania, Ohio. She’s five LPGA Tour victories after winning the U.S. Women’s Amateur in 2010 and 2011.

“I think that it’s just really fascinating the LPGA Push On might occur in that split,” Kang said. “It has been cool.”

Kang birdied three of those four par-5 holes at the bogey-free afternoon around across the Great Waters Course.

“To be truthful, I made some putts today, that left me quite very happy,” Kang said.

Song closed with a birdie on the par-5 18back, her fifth at the last seven holes. The former University of Southern California participant is winless on the LPGA Tour. Back in 2009, she drifted the U.S. Women’s Amateur and Public Links.

“This program is truly demanding as well as in the day, the greens got quite crusty, therefore there was lots of calculation,” Song said. “The wind picked up a bit, so that it was sort of confusing, but I handled it fairly well. I am very happy about 7-under level now. I didn’t believe that managed to take that score on the market, however I had a wonderful round.”

She performed Juli Inkster, the 60-year old Hall of Famer who had a 77 in her third start of the year.

Ally McDonald made it three U.S. gamers on top, shooting at a bogey-free 66.

“Only playing very consistently. Ball-striking was extremely great,” McDonald explained. “Managed to roster a few putts in”

Ariya Jutanugarn bogeyed that the 18th at a 67. Even the 24-year old Thai celebrity won the final of the 10 LPGA Tour titles at the 2018 Ladies Scottish Open.

“did not expect to take it low in any respect, as soon as I watched the program, I feel as that class likely to be hard,” Jutanugarn stated. “We play quite long and the green is still rather rough. “

American Lindsey Weaver also taken 67.

Hamilton’s Alena Sharp started using a 2-under 70, while Calgary’s Jaclyn Lee fired an 8-over 80.

Pernilla Lindberg was 68 together with Bianca Pagdanganan and Marissa Steen. Mel Reid, the winner three months back in New Jersey for the first LPGA Tour title, followed 69. She performed in a bunch together with Kang and Stacy Lewis (70).

Minjee Lee, ” the Australian rated No. 9 in the world, overcame a poor beginning to take 70. Lee bogeyed the first two holes, the next a level 5, and dropped another stroke on the par-5 first to fall into 3 over. She chipped in for birdie on the par-4 seventh, inserted the other about the par-4 ninth and closed with two birdies at a back-nine 33.

“I knew I had a few chances to receive it back to the back nine and the ending of the front nine,” Lee stated. “I just pretty much tried my best, just like I do. Just tried to not quit and just attempt to creating as many birdies as I could.”

Lexi Thompson along with Lydia Ko taken 71therefore, playing in the daytime. Thompson, in no time. 10 the other high -10 participant within the specialty, birdied four of their previous five, but had a double bogey and three bogeys. Ko followed a triple bogey over the par-3 17th with a birdie on the 18th.

Jessica Korda had three bogeys at a 74.