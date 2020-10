“Extra’s” Jana Kramer Talked with State star Kane Brown, Who’s co-hosting That the CMT Music Awards.

Together with dishing about the award series, Kane joked on his daddy bod, spoke workouts, and also talked about his Halloween strategies. Watch!

The CMT Music Awards atmosphere Wednesday, October 21, in 8 pm ET/7 p.m. CT on CMT/MTV, MTV2, Logo, Paramount Network, Pop, and TV Land.