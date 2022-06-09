Kandi Burruss Net Worth: How Wealthy Is This Celebrity? Luxury Lifestyle!

Kandi Lenice Burruss-Tucker (born May 17, 1976) is an American producer, television personality, singer, songwriter, and actor who goes by the mononym Kandi. She rose to prominence as a member of the female vocal quartet Xscape in 1992. For her contributions to the TLC smash song “No Scrubs,” she earned a Grammy Award for Best R&B Song in 2000.

Since its second-season launch on July 30, 2009, Burruss has starred in the Bravo reality television series The Real Housewives of Atlanta. As of 2022, Burruss has participated in six Real Housewives spinoff and companion programs, starting with The Kandi Factory in 2012 and continuing with Kandi’s Wedding (2014), Kandi’s Ski Trip (2015), and Xscape: Still Kickin’ It (2017), all of which aired on Bravo. In 2012, Burruss was a guest on Kim Zolciak-wedding Biermann’s special Don’t Be Tardy for the Wedding. Kandi & the Gang is Burruss’s sixth Bravo companion series and her fifth overall. It premiered on March 6, 2022.

In the third season of the Showtime drama series The Chi, Burruss had a recurring role as Roselyn Perry. She also won the third season of Fox’s competition show The Masked Singer and came in fifth place on CBS’s Celebrity Big Brother.

Kandi Lenice Burruss was born in College Park, Georgia, on May 17, 1976. Patrick, her older brother, died in a car accident when he was 22 years old in 1991. She went to Tri-Cities Performing Arts High School in East Point, Georgia, which is an Atlanta suburb. She made her television debut at the age of 15 when she appeared on BET’s “Teen Summit.” She formed Xscape with Tamika and LaTocha Scott and Tameka “Tiny Cottle” while still in high school. The quartet was contracted to Jermaine Dupri’s So So Def Recordings label. Kandi received her high school diploma in 1994.

Kandi Burruss Has a Net Worth of $1 Million.

Kandi Burruss has a $30 million net worth as a singer, songwriter, record producer, businesswoman, and television personality. Kandi Burruss rose to prominence as a member of the Xscape group. She went on to have a long and successful career as a songwriter and record producer. Since its second season in 2009, Burruss has been a part of Bravo’s “The Real Housewives of Atlanta.”

Is Kandi Burruss Married or Unmarried?

Todd Tucker is Kandi Burruss’s current husband.

On April 4, 2014, the pair married in Atlanta, Georgia.

Todd Tucker is a reality TV star and producer.

Todd’s net worth is estimated to be around $400 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Career

Burruss was a senior in high school when Xscape published their debut album, ‘Hummin’ Comin’ At ‘Cha,’ in 1993. On the R&B charts, the album reached number three. ‘Off the Hook,’ their second album, was released in 1995.

LaTocha quit the group shortly after the release of their third album to pursue a solo career. Burruss went on to become a well-known songwriter. She wrote the popular songs “No Scrubs” by TLC and “Bug a Boo,” “Bills, Bills, Bills,” and “The Writings on the Wall” by Destiny’s Child.

Whitney Houston, Mariah Carey, Alicia Keys, Pink, and Usher are among the artists for whom Buruss has written songs. ‘Hey Kandi,’ her debut solo album, was published in 2000. She went on to start her own record company, Kandi Koated Entertainment and is now the CEO.

In the second season of ‘Celebrity Big Brother,’ she was a houseguest. She was a guest judge on RuPaul’s Drag Race season 11’s ‘From Farm to Runway’ episode alongside Amber Valletta.

Reality-Tv

Kandi has been a part of The Real Housewives of Atlanta since season two and continues to be a strong presence on the show. Kandi continued to make music on her own and with members of the cast during this time. In 2012, Bravo granted her a spinoff called The Kandi Factory, and in 2014, she got another after her wedding. Kandi’s Ski Trip, a third, shorter spin-off, was also released.

Kandi isn’t the type to put all her eggs in one basket. She’s also been on Celebrity Big Brother, RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 11, and The Masked Singer.

Personal Qualities of Kandi Burruss

Kandi has a lot to say about breaking into the realm of television and becoming a celebrity. When it comes to business, love, or life in general, she is very charismatic and does not take no for an answer.

She never gives up on her ambitions and is a firm believer in sticking to her guns in everything she does. One of her most remarkable skills is her ability to diversify and evolve with the times.

Personal Life:

Kandi Burruss and her ex-boyfriend Russell “Block” Spencer have a daughter named Riley, who was born in 2002.

Burruss proposed to Ashley “A.J.” Jewell in early 2009 after only a few months of dating. On October 9, 2009, Jewell was slain outside a strip club during a confrontation.

Burruss announced her engagement to Todd Tucker, a former line producer for “The Real Housewives of Atlanta,” in January 2013. While filming the fourth season, the two began dating in 2011. They tied the knot in April of 2014. Burress and Tucker had their baby Ace in January 2016. Blaze, their surrogate daughter, was born in November 2019.

Riley Burruss graduated from high school in 2020, amid the coronavirus epidemic, and her mother posted images of her daughter’s socially distant graduation ceremony on social media. Riley will be a member of the incoming class of 2024 at NYU in the autumn of 2020.

