Kamala Harris – Stars React To Senator Becoming 1st Female VP, Kanye West, Keke Palmer & More

Kamala Harris — Stars To Senator Becoming 1st Female VP, Kanye West, Keke Palmer & much more

Stars did not squander time at congratulating Kamala Harris to be the first female VP. Additionally, she is also the very first Dark VP and original Asian-American VP.

The information was announced Saturday afternoon (Nov. 7th).

Kamala Harris called Joe Biden amid the information and stated:

“We did this! You are gonna be another President of the USA!”

She had no trouble altering her bio to represent her new standing as she included”Vice President-Elect of the United States”

Stars chose to social websites to share their enthusiasm over Kamala Harris’ history-making triumph, such as Kanye West, respectively who ran for president this past year. He composed:

“Congratulations to @JoeBiden about getting the new President of the USA and @KamalaHarris on becoming the very first women ever to become Vice President!!”

Ahead of the triumph has been declared, Cardi B additionally shared footage of Kamala Harris dance to her songs.

Congratulations, Kamala!