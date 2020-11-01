Kamala Harris Scoffs in Report Trump Will Declare Early Victory

Breaking News

President Trump is gearing up to declare himself the winner of Tuesday night’s election when he Receives an early lead… However Kamala Harris has other Programs.

Axios released a narrative Sunday, asserting sources in Trump’s inner circle have discovered he is actively creating plans to call himself that the authoritative winner in case it appears like he is before Joe Biden at a couple of important states — specifically, Ohio, Florida, Texas, Arizona and other important holdings.

The report states Trump has talked to people at his camp and conducted the situation of him walking to this podium and promising success… even though all of the votes are not counted yet.

Kamala, on Trump prematurely declaring victory on election night: “Well, to start with, we wish to win this election. Therefore, I really don’t, I do not think we are going to Have to reach this point.”pic.twitter.com/yEkugFIqbi — Christopher Cadelago (@ccadelago) November 1, 2020 @ccadelago

Wellto that Kamala essentially says… PSSSHHH, PLEASE! ) Reporters asked the Democratic VP-hopeful in regards to the narrative Sunday, and that she advised them Trump would not have the chance to do so, since she and Joe Biden strategy on cleanup nationally.

She states,”Well, to start with, we intend to win this election. Therefore, I really don’t, I do not think we are likely to have to reach there.” Well stated… seems like she is confident.

However, in case the Axios report is accurate and Trump follows … it seems like this election will be hotly contested, and a winner will probably not be declared Tuesday — supposing it is close. Keep in mind, that the 2016 election was not called until quite late at the evening.

Trump:”We ought to understand the end result of the election on November 3rd… What is happening in this nation?” Pic.twitter.com/0B7s8QWxpC — The Recount (@therecount) November 1, 2020 @therecount

Trump himself said Sunday he desired the last tally no more than Nov. 3rd — that appears to back up the reality he’s itching to call it one way or the other. Anything short of a Biden landslide might well wind up pulling this out for a couple weeks.