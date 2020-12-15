Kamala Harris Pushes Gun Management ‘To Hold Our Small children Safe’

Kamala Harris remembered the December 14, 2012, Sandy Hook Elementary attack by pushing gun manage “to hold our youngsters risk-free.”

On Monday she tweeted:

Right now marks 8 yrs considering that 20 initially-graders and 6 educators had been murdered at Sandy Hook Elementary College.

To honor the lives misplaced in this awful tragedy, it is past time we put into action common-sense gun security reforms to keep our youngsters risk-free. pic.twitter.com/YmsIWM6dDG

— Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) December 14, 2020

The “common-perception gun safety” getting pushed for the Biden administration incorporates a ban on the sale of firearms which Democrats label “assault weapons,” as very well as a ban on “high capacity” magazines, and the implementation of universal history checks.

These types of gun controls have been pursued by Democrats like Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT) at the federal stage for years and they have been in put in New York considering that 2013.

In New York City, the legislation are correlating with gun violence at report levels. Irrespective of the bans and background check demands, shootings are on observe to split a 14-yr superior in Mayor Bill de Blasio’s (D) NYC.

When the heinous attack on Sandy Hook Elementary happened, academics and personnel ended up unarmed, and there have been no armed resource officers on campus. In reality, the Sandy Hook Advisory Commission concluded the attacker had over 9 minutes within the university without armed resistance.

But on April 13, 2019, Harris manufactured clear her position that lecturers really should get a increase relatively than a gun.

1 of the “gun safety” pledges of the incoming Biden administration is to “prohibit the use of federal money to arm or coach educators to discharge firearms.”

The Biden marketing campaign site suggests, “We really should be passing rational gun regulations, not demanding educators who presently have far too substantially on their plates to also secure the protection of their learners.”

