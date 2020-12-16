Kamala Harris Feels ‘Big Perception of Responsibility’ as 1st Female VP

Participate in video content material ABC

Kamala Harris is aware much better than anybody the historic second that is about to get area right after she normally takes her oath of workplace — not just for her, but also for her our nation’s 1st Next Gentleman.

The VP-Elect talked about the feelings she’s sensation as she gets the first girl to keep the office environment … and the term that looks to be ringing in her head is “accountability.”

Kamala advised Robin Roberts on ‘GMA’ … expressing she’ll be thinking about the duty that comes with the job, and also about her mother. She reported, “I was raised by a mom who explained that to me all the time. She explained, ‘You may possibly be the 1st to do numerous matters, make guaranteed you are not the past.’ That is how I sense about this moment.”

Kamala also pointed out her partner, attorney Doug Emhoff, is also on the lookout ahead to his background-generating job, and suggests the lesson they’re both equally offering is … “Really don’t allow any individual set you in a box simply because of your gender.”