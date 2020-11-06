Kali Uchis declares new record’SIN MIEDO (del Amor y Otros Demonios)’

Kali Uchis has announced details of her highly anticipated second studio album,’SIN MIEDO (del Amor y Otros Demonios)’.

Taking to Instagram now (November 5) to produce the statement, Uchis submitted some art connected to the launch and revealed that the artists set to feature on it.

The record, Uchis’ initial in Spanish, will contain the likes of PARTYNEXTDOOR, Tainy, Jowell & Randy along with Rico Terrible, that seemed lead only’Aqui yo Mando’.

View Uchis’ statement under:

‘SIN MIEDO (del Amor y Otros Demonios)'( that translates into’Without Stress (of both Love and Other Demons)’, is set for launch on Wednesday, November 18.

Along with’Aqui yo Mando’, the record has been discredited by next only’La Luz’ containing Jhay Cortez.

While’SIN MIEDO (del Amor y Otros Demonios)’ is Uchis’ very first album because her 2018 introduction’Isolation’, it marks her next launch of 2020, after her’To Feel Alive EP’ which fell in April.

The EP was recorded during lockdown, also NME’s Thomas Smith called it an”gratifying recap of this journey up to now, alerting us of their utter energy of her voice along with her outsider mindset.

“Few, if any, are close to being on a similar point.”