Kaley Cuoco Talks AWKWARD Big Bang Theory Sex Scenes With Ex Johnny Galecki – Who Can She Contain??

Kaley Cuoco and Johnny Galecki outdated through the first 3 seasons of Big Bang Theory — then had to operate with each other for the next two. That is BOUND to result in some awkwardness.

Do not s**t where you eat, y’all!

The Harley Quinn celebrity talked about digging a separation with a coworker about Monday’s incident of Armchair Pro with Dax Shepard. Explaining their amicable separation, with stayed great friends after relationship from 2007 into 2009, Kaley stated:

“We outdated early on for nearly two decades. After we did the pilotI was only crushing so tough on Galecki however he had a girlfriend. I had been obsessed. … We have together and only fell crazy for each other for a couple of decades, but we broke up. Fortunately Johnny and I came from it brilliantly and we are closer now than we were.”

Connected: Cazzie David Finally Tells Her Side of The Pete Davidson-Ariana Grande Love Triangle

However, the friendliest exes may experience some strain in the event the characters they play television remain so far, get married, and also needless to say, have intercourse with one another. However, for celebrities on a TV series, they had been as fantastic as puppets on a string for those authors — in this scenario, co-creator along with mega-producer Chuck Lorre.

Cuoco shared:

“After we awakened clearly it was somewhat sensitive for a moment, but I recall those months that Chuck had composed these episodes at which all of a sudden our personalities were similar to sleeping together each other moment.”

The celebrity lasted:

“Johnny and I speak about it and that I believe [Chuck] did this on purpose, only to **k together. When I had been with himI would inquire since that came from nowhere. All of these figures were up on each other”

Wow! Talk about a huge bang concept!

The 34-year old laughed retelling the narrative, however OMG — we wouldn’t be chill about being made to play pretend with an ex. Great for her for getting a sense of humor about it and also for being part of her boss!

Connected: Brian Austin Green Source Blames Drama On Megan Fox Becoming’Difficult’!

Obviously, the two Kaley and Johnny have thankfully moved on from the decades since their separation. The Roseanne alum began dating version Alaina Meyer at 2018 plus they welcomed their first child in December 2019.

Meanwhile, the Kaley was connected to Karl Cook at 2016 until they tied the knot at 2018 — though they did not go in together until 2020. She awakens to Conan O’Brien back in April:

“We only moved in together through the quarantine, and now that I enjoy him! Is not that good? [But after the pandemic] he is out. This is solely for the quarantine. I really don’t need to receive the incorrect impression . That is only for right now.”

We could tell she enjoys the man! LOLz!

Anyhow, she has to be pleased that there is no longer awkwardness for her or his Galecki to endure together! You inform usBig Bang lovers — did YOU see a surprising strange number of sexual scenes?!

[Image via Nicky Nelson/WENN & Kaley Cuoco/Instagram]