Kaley Cuoco Reveals Jonas Brothers Music Calms Her Infant Daughter: “Folks, We Have a Fan Here”

In her home, Kaley Cuoco is not the only Jonas Brothers fan!

Tuesday, the 37-year-old Big Bang Theory alum posted a hilarious new film to her Instagram Story documenting an unexpected moment with her 6-week-old daughter Matilda.

Cuoco holds her daughter while wearing a black T-shirt and baggy trousers in the video. As the music of the Jonas Brothers plays, Cuoco observes that Matilda’s tantrum subsides.

“Not serious. Was shrieking, Cuoco wrote in the photo’s caption. “Turned Jonas Brothers off. “Stop crying lol, there’s a fan in the house!”

The Flight Attendant actress and her 40-year-old companion recently welcomed a daughter.

Cuoco told PEOPLE in an exclusive interview last month about her life as a first-time mother and how “natural” Pelphrey is as a father.

She said, “I cannot believe how natural he is and how much he enjoys it.” “I mean, when we were in the hospital, he did everything — every diaper, he’s the monarch of swaddling. The nurses exclaimed, “Oh my God, you are the best male Swaddler we have ever seen.”

The couple declared Matilda’s birth on Instagram, referring to her as “the new light of our lives” and posting their first family photos. Cuoco continued her remark by thanking everyone who assisted her during her pregnancy.

“We would like to express our gratitude to the doctors, nurses, family, and friends who have assisted us tremendously over the past few days. “We are beyond blessed @tommypelphrey I never thought I could fall more in love with you, but I did,” she continued.